



Kano State Consumer Protection Council, KSCPC, has on Monday confiscated fake and expired drugs worth over N200 million in the state.

The Council under the leadership Hon. Dr. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi who doubles as the Manageng Director, KAROTA made the seizure following a raid on a building where the drugs were stored and repackaged.

Dan’agundi in a statement by his Public Relations Officer, Nabilusi Abubakar K/Na’isa said the council carried out the raid on the building located on No. 37 Niger Street after tip off about the illegal activities carried out within the building.

He said, some of the drugs confiscated have no NAFDAC Registration Number, while some have expired and repackaged before releasing them back into the market.





“The general public are however called upon to be conscious of the drugs they consume as well as places they patronize to avoid purchasing expired and fake drugs which instead of getting relief, would lead to more complications.

“He warned that the Council will continue to do its best in riding the state of any form of fake, expired and unwholesome products that poses danger to the health of the people of the State.

“Furthermore, he charge those with credible information to come forward as his doors are always open and ready to act on such information and there is always reward for patriotic citizens who feeds either the Council or KAROTA with information that leads to such arrest,” Dan’agundi however stated.