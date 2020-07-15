Scientists around the world are building up their knowledge about the coronavirus, as they frantically search for a cure and vaccine.

A former Zonal Medical Director and consultant anaesthetist at the Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Toju Eresanara, is dead.

Eresanara, who was undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment centre in Asaba after testing positive, reportedly died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning.


Dr Toju is reputed to have played a critical role in the growth and development of the Warri Central Hospital to meet the medical needs of residents of Warri and environs.

Although the state government hasn’t made any official statement on the incident, sources confirmed it to our Correspondent.

Meanwhile, 33 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Delta State as of Tuesday evening details of which have not been released by the state government.

