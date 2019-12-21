<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The State of Osun Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation has expressed its willingness to partner with the Public Affairs Section of the United States of America Consulate in Nigeria in order to ensure that the developmental strides of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola are promoted abroad.

This expression was made by the State Commissioner for Information & Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode while interacting with the Public Affairs Officer of the U.S Consulate, Mr. Russel Brooks, who was in her office on a courtesy call.

Describing Osun as one of the few States in Nigeria where one can boast of total press freedom, the Commissioner specifically requested for partnership with the Consulate in the areas of training and modern day equipment of the Ministry’s newsroom which according to her, is the newsroom of the State.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, who took time to share the State economic potentials and the comparative advantages of would-be investors with his guest, affirms that the Governor Oyetola is devoted to making Osun a commercial hub in the region.

She then sought for the partnership of the Consulate with the Ministry in showcasing the State of Osun with a view to attracting business interest from America.