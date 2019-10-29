<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, Mr Godwin Adama, has confirmed the murder of another Nigerian, Mr Chikamso Ufordi, in South Africa.

Newsmen gathered that the deceased was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in a suspected love affair tangle.

Reacting to the development on telephone on Tuesday, Adama however said he was yet to get the full report.

According to him, although the incident is highly condemnable, incidences like that are common in South Africa with one of the highest crime rates in the world.

“Murder statistics in South Africa indicate that over 50 people are violently murdered in a day, about 20,330 in a year.

“We are, however, investigating and equally following up police investigations on the matter to see the motive behind the attack.

“We are however not in a hurry to conclude that it was xenophobic or criminal,” Adama said.

He promised that the Consulate would partner the South African authorities to arrange a meeting with the locals, Nigerians, the police authority, to further adopt ways of preventing any form of xenophobic attacks in the future.

He further appealed to Nigerians resident in that country to operate within the confines of the law and not to engage in activities that would compromise their security.

Mr Ben Okoli, President of Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), also confirmed the death in a telephone interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Ufordi died on the spot while his companion in his car sustained gunshots injuries.

Okoli, who explained that the incident happened on Friday night (Oct. 25) around Nigel Area of Johannesburg, South Africa, added that the assailants shot at Ofordi who was driving his car with two other Nigerians.

“We got the information of the attack early the next morning and we swung into action to ascertain the true situation.

“It was alleged that Ufordi was involved in love affair with a local girl.

“He had received warning several times to stop the relationship with the girl by her former local boyfriend.

“Some Nigerian friends had also advised him to stay away and stop the relationship.

“He, however, continued the relationship until his untimely death by assassins; the identities of the killers are yet to be confirmed,” Okoli said.

According to him, the local Police in the area are already investigating the matter as soon as a case of murder and attempted murder was filed.

He said that the association was in touch with the Investigating Police Officer and would follow through with the case to ensure that the culprits were brought to justice.

He, however, advised Nigerians within Nigel community to remain vigilant and watchful of their environment.