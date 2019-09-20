<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Thursday frowned at undue delays in civil cases in Courts.

Speaking during a valedictory court session in honour of Justice Adamu Kafarati, former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Mr Asiwaju Awomolo, Representative, BOSAN, said that the delay has destroyed several businesses and discouraged foreign investors from coming to Nigeria.

According to him, the congestion of cases in all courts has become a great burden, concern and embarrassment to the judicial system.

“In the supreme, only political cases are being heard on a daily basis, as every day on the cause list of the court, there are about 12 or 15 cases for hearing.

“The court of Appeal, in all divisions, are daily preoccupied with pre and post-election cases and most High Courts are occupied with political cases.

“Each amendment to the constitution is skewed towards enhancing the fortune of political office holders thereby increasing the burden on the court.

“Judges in states are currently deployed to be chairmen and members of election tribunal all over Nigeria.

“Political rights of few citizens cannot override legal rights of millions of citizens to live, do business and prosper,” he said.

The representative advised the Bar and Bench to push for a swift constitutional amendment.

He further suggested constitutional courts deserve thoughtful consideration, as Section 250 (1) (2) of 1999 constitution which takes care of the disruption of court system and unending delay of other cases in courts.

“All political matters, including pre and post elections and election petitions must be handled by the court.

“Each state of the federation shall have her own Court of Appeal and only constitutional matters will go to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“The Code of Conduct Tribunal, which has been elevated to criminal court must be seen as a judicial body having regards to the enormous powers vested in that Tribunal.

“It must be made a part of the court under Section 6 (5) of the 1999 constitution and any persons to be appointed as judge must be certified fit and proper,” he said.

In his speech, the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho applauded the contributions of his immediate predecessor for the enactment of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019.

He adding that the new rules introduced a remarkable departure from the old Rules and also constituting anti-corruption unit in the court to avoid corruption.

Responding, Justice Kafarati, thanked his brother judges for their contribution in making his tenure as head of the court successful.