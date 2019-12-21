<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Conservator-General of National Park Service, Dr Ibrahim Goni, says all the national parks in the country have been repositioned to serve Nigerians better.

Goni stated this in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of his conferment with a doctorate degree in Wildlife and Ecotourism at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Saturday.

He noted that with the enforcement of paramilitary ethics for the service, the welfare of its men had improved and would eventually translate to better and improved performance for revenue generation.

Goni also urged Nigerians to patronise the various national parks across the country during the Yuletide so as to appreciate the nation’s natural endowment.

“My service is doing a lot to reposition national parks in the country, we have started enforcement of paramilitary ethics and with it, comes a lot of benefits.

“Because the take-home has increased, allowances are regularly paid and we are not working alone now.

“We are working with other sister agencies like the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and NSCDC to ensure that our national parks are free and secured for the visitors to visit,” he said.

Goni added that the service had constructed and renovated more chalets for the promotion of ecotourism and recreation at the various national parks.

He said it involved the renovation and upgrade of the parks’ facilities to international standards, strengthening the park rangers and developing job creation initiatives for the local communities.

On the acquisition of his higher degree, Goni said that he had gained more knowledge which would help him improve on the job and improve revenue generation for the government.

”There is no national park that has been abandoned, all national parks are functioning properly and we are improving them every time,” he said.