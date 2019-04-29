<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Rivers have confirmed the killing of five persons in two communities in Rivers state on Sunday.

The communities are Rumukwurusi Pipeline and Eneka communities.

Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists on Sunday evening stormed a bar/football match viewing centre in Eneka Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) where they reportedly opened fire on the customers, killing four people, including a female.

Eyewitness account had it the gunmen, who dressed in black, drove in a Toyota Avalon car looking for a certain person.

It was learnt when they did not see their target, they angrily opened fire on those winning off in the drinking bar.

It was learnt that before they visited the Eneka community, the hoodlums had gone to a nearby Rumukwurusi pipeline community also in the same LGA, where they brutally killed a final year university lady, leaving the body in pool of blood.

The state police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the killings in a telephone interview on Monday said, although no arrest has been made, the Police has received useful information that would lead to the apprehension of the killers.

The state has been under siege by rampaging armed criminals who have taken turns to visit communities, killing and abducting some.

Last week four staff members of NEMA on official duty in Abua/Odual were kidnapped.

The fifth person escaped with bullet wound.

Also scores, including oil workers, were also kidnapped along the volatai East/West road and their escort police men killed.

Within the last week also, a commercial bus driver of one of the Local Government franchise, simply known as Jonah, was shot in the neck and killed for on the same East/West road axis of the state for attempting to resist attempts to divert his vehicle loaded with passenger to unknown destination.

All the kidnap victims are yet to regain their freedom as at Monday evening.

Also in an Ovogo community of Emohua LGA, four persons were reportedly beheaded and several injured in a cult fight at a burial ceremony.

The Police confirmed all these attacks and reiterated the commitments in fishing out the perpetrators.

They, however, urged the public to divulge useful information to security agencies.