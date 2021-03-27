



The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria on Saturday decried the spate of insecurity in Nigeria even as they advocated for community policing as a way out of the current security challenges bedeviling the country.

They also commended the Federal Government on its efforts at fighting the insecurity in the country, calling on the goverment to beef up the security architecture in the country to reflect the demographic reality of Nigeria.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the Conference at the end of its general meeting held at the Hazibal Event Centre in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, which had representatives of the 36 states in attendance.

The communique, which was signed by the chairman of the Conference, Right Honourable Suleiman Y Abubakar, who also doubles up as the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, directed that all the state House of Assemblies, to ensure passage of the Funds Management Bill in their respective states for effective implementation of the financial autonomy for the state legislature and judiciary.





The Conference, according to the communiqué, set up a constitutional review committee, which terms of reference include articulating and submission of the inputs of the Conference in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It then appealed to the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to exercise restraint in it’s struggle, adding that a committee has been set up to engage the association with a view to resolving the lingering issues that led to its recent industrial action.

The Conference commended the Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for the warm reception extended to its members during their stay in the state for their general meeting.