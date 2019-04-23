<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of two aid workers who lost their lives in Friday’s attack on Kajuru Castle, a holiday resort 220 kilometers north of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

Newsmen had reported that the Police Command in Kaduna State identified the expatriate killed by suspected kidnappers in Kajuru as Miss Faye Mooney, a Briton.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said Mooney was among the two people killed and three kidnapped on April 19 at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of the State.

Three other aid workers were also abducted in an attack coordinated by gunmen at Kujuru resort.

Kallon condoled with the deceased’s family in a statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri by Smantha Newport, Communication Analyst, UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

He said: “I express my deepest sympathies to the families, colleagues and friends of these brave and dedicated aid workers, who were selflessly committed to humanitarian work in Nigeria.

“This horrific tragedy has left the entire humanitarian community in mourning.”

According to the statement, Mooney has been working in Nigeria for nearly two years, and known for her devotion in countering hate speech and violence.

It added that Oguche was providing training to partners in personal safety and hostile environment awareness.