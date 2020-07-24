The US Embassy in Nigeria has condemned the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorist in the Northeast Nigeria.
In a statement made available to journalists yesterday the Embassy said, ”These brave individual dedicated their lives to easing human sufferings. We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifices on behalf of others.”
“We will remember their dedication to others.”
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]