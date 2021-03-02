



The United Nations (UN) has condemned the attacks by Boko Haram against civilians and aid facilities in Dikwa, Borno State.

Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said he was gravely disturbed by the incidents which have put assistance to about 100,000 people in jeopardy.

“The attack started last night and, as information is still coming through”, his statement on Tuesday read.

The UN top official expressed his outrage at the burning and damage of several aid agencies and a hospital

Kallon said he was concerned about the safety of civilians in Dikwa, including internally displaced people inside and outside camps and thousands of people who recently returned to rebuild their lives after years of displacement.





Kallon noted that the latest attacks will affect the support provided to nearly 100,000 people desperately in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic risks spreading in Borno State.

“Civilians and aid workers, their facilities and assets should never be a target. They must be protected and respected at all times.”

The UN called on all armed parties to immediately stop the violence and respect international humanitarian law and human rights law, and ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian property and personnel.