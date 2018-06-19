The U.S. and the United Nations (UN) have condemned the attacks on Saturday night in Damboa, Borno state in North Eastern Nigeria which led to the killing of 32 persons.

The attack was carried out by six female suicide bombers sponsored by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists.

The U.S., in a statement by Ms Heather Nauert, Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, said it stood firm with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

According to reports, 84 others were injured when six suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

“This violent attack, aimed at civilians celebrating with their families and communities during the Eid el-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is a reminder of the depravity of those who commit such attacks against innocent people.

“The United States stands firmly with Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who were injured and killed, and mourn all those who were lost,’’ the U.S. stated.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the attacks targeting Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

The UN chief expressed his condolences to the affected families and to the Government and people of Nigeria and wished those injured a swift recovery.

The Secretary-General, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, stressed that attacks targeting civilians violated international humanitarian law.

The UN chief called for those responsible for the attacks to be swiftly brought to justice.

Further, Guterres reiterated the United Nations’ solidarity with the countries fighting against terrorism and violent extremism across Africa’s Lake Chad Basin and Greater Sahel region.