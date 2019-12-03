Authorities of Lekki Concession Company has said that, effective from Wednesday, January 1, 2020, cash payment will no longer be accepted at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge toll plaza.
Road users were notified of the company’s intention on Monday via a giant banner on display.
The banner states: “No more cash payment @Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge Toll Plaza, Wednesday 1st January 2020.”
It may be recalled that, at the peak of campaign for election, then governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last December had paid the toll fee of drivers passing through the Lekki-Epe Expressway for an hour — an act that irked his closest contestant then, Mr. Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party.
Then in July this year, as governor, Sanwo-Olu had opened the plazas to motorists.
The government said it was in continuation of its “real simulation survey” of traffic situation in the Lekki-Epe and Ikoyi axis, with the aim of reducing congestion there.
A statement by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, had explained that the July toll-free passage on Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge would run between 6:30 am and 9:30am and 4:30pm to 7.30pm.
Meanwhile, there has been no official statement by the Lekki Concession Company about the planned migration to electronic payment.