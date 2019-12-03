<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Authorities of Lekki Concession Company has said that, effective from Wednesday, January 1, 2020, cash payment will no longer be accepted at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge toll plaza.

Road users were notified of the company’s intention on Monday via a giant banner on display.

The banner states: “No more cash payment @Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge Toll Plaza, Wednesday 1st January 2020.”

It may be recalled that, at the peak of campaign for election, then governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last December had paid the toll fee of drivers passing through the Lekki-Epe Expressway for an hour — an act that irked his closest contestant then, Mr. Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Then in July this year, as governor, Sanwo-Olu had opened the plazas to motorists.

The government said it was in continuation of its “real simulation survey” of traffic situation in the Lekki-Epe and Ikoyi axis, with the aim of reducing congestion there.

A statement by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, had explained that the July toll-free passage on Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge would run between 6:30 am and 9:30am and 4:30pm to 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement by the Lekki Concession Company about the planned migration to electronic payment.