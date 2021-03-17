



The spate of concerns over COVID-19 vaccines and the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, in particular, is fast constituting a threat to vaccination campaign plans globally.

Not less than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa, have either suspended or postponed their COVID-19 vaccination campaign plans.

The key concerns are the cases of bleeding, blood clots, and low platelet counts among people who received the AstraZeneca shot.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) reviews the available vaccine data and addresses the concerns, global health experts are under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of the AstraZeneca shot, just as more countries in Europe fully or partially suspended their use of the vaccine in a further blow to Europe’s vaccination rollout.

France has suspended vaccinations with the vaccine as a precaution for at least 24 hours, while Spain announced a minimum 15-day suspension and Germany stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.

Italy expanded its own suspension nationwide while other European countries including the Netherlands, Ireland, Cyprus, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia had already suspended the vaccine.

1 in one million vaccinated persons has an allergic reaction

Also in a statement, the World Health Organisation, WHO, said that around one person in every one million people vaccinated may have anaphylaxis, which is a severe allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the WHO, just as people react to other vaccines or drugs, they could also react to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some people could react to the vaccine, especially those with a history of anaphylaxis to one of the vaccine constituents which may have a higher risk of reaction following COVID-19 vaccination.

“Similarly, if the person provides a history of anaphylaxis with a previous dose of the same vaccine, he or she should be advised not to take the vaccine.’’

According to WHO, all vaccination sites should have a medical doctor or clinical officer with the necessary kit to address such reactions or any other adverse event following vaccination to manage the allergy.

The global health body noted that before the first dose, clients should inform the vaccinating team about any allergic reaction they may have had in the past. “This is a precautionary measure. The healthcare providers will then assess the patient’s medical history to determine if he or she is at risk of a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.”

DRC postpones vaccination indefinitely

However, countries across the world have continued to suspend the life-saving vaccine, particularly many European countries have banned the vaccine over the alleged safety concerns.

Among the latest countries that have taken such a step, is the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

The country becomes the first and only African country as at the time of filing this report that has blocked the AstraZeneca shot.

The DRC which took delivery of 1.7 million doses of the vaccine via COVAX Facility on March 2 was to have begun roll-out on March 15, but the country’s health authorities have suspended the exercise indefinitely, pending the outcome of investigations.

Health watchers worry that the move by DRC may galvanise some other African countries to take similar measures

Suspension worrisome but no cause for alarm—PSN

In Nigeria, some experts have reacted indifferently to the suspension of the vaccine.

In the views of the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Pharm Sam Ohuabunwa, the ongoing investigation will surely prove that there is no cause for alarm.

Ohuabunwa who acknowledged that the suspension was of concern, said there was yet no causal relationship between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the blood clots.

“Yes, it is of concern but there is still no confirmed causal relationship between the reported side effects and the AstraZeneca vaccines. I believe the ongoing investigation will prove that there is no cause for alarm,” the PSN President maintained.

Urging Nigerians to take the COVID-19 vaccination seriously, Ohuabuanwa said: “I have taken my first shot and encourage all Nigerians to do the same as soon as they have the opportunity.”

In his submission, the Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi said that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been declared safe by the World Health Organization, WHO, and most vaccines have some common side effects, which are not unique to the COVID-19 vaccine and which typically only last for 24 to 48 hours.

According to him, common adverse events include pain or tenderness at the injection site, tiredness, chills, joint pains, headache, fever, muscle pain, and nausea.





Lagos begins roll-out of vaccines in 88 health facilities

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government on Tuesday commenced the roll-out of COVID-19 in 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitals across the state.

Disclosing this in a press statement made available to newsmen, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, warned that any vaccination obtained outside the 88 accredited facilities is highly prohibited and would attract heavy sanctions through the regulatory agencies.

He said a combined approach would be utilised for the registration of those that qualify for COVID-19 vaccination.

Abayomi said in Phase 1 there would be an electronic self-Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL.

“Each enrollee is expected to pre-register on https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time.

A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.

“Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.”

Stating that although the registration portal was open to the public, only eligible participants within phase one should register for the vaccination now.

“More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently.”

“Should any of these side effects become problematic, kindly call the number of the LGA Disease Surveillance Notification Officer (DSNO)—provided at the back of the COVID-19 vaccination card—for guidance, and/or return to the same health facility for further investigations and treatment.

“All vaccinated persons are also advised to download the MED SAFETY app monitored by NAFDAC. The app can be downloaded on the iOS Store or Google Play store and can be used to report any untoward event experienced after vaccination and/or any other Adverse Drug Reactions experienced with the use of concomitant drugs.

However, many Nigerians have received the vaccination. According to the National Primary Health Development Agency, NPHCDA, as of 15th March 2021, about 8000 Nigerians have been vaccinated.

HOS, members of Lagos Exco, Perm secs receive jabs

Also, in Lagos on Tuesday, the State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, some members of the Lagos Executive Council and Body of Permanent Secretaries have received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking after receiving his first shot at the Folarin Coker Staff Clinic Alausa, Muri-Okunola stated: “I have just taken the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID vaccine; I confirm that it is safe and healthy for use as accredited by the World Health Organization.

“I urge all my colleagues in the Public Service, health workers, frontline workers, and social workers that are in the battle and the fight against the global pandemic to take the vaccine. It is safe, it is free, it is healthy.

“We have recorded no adverse side effects or adverse reactions, I have taken it and I feel very good, and I urge you to take it as well”, Muri-Okunola said.

Among members of the State Executive Council that were vaccinated include; the Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo; Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Fredrick Oladeinde; Commissioner for Economic, Planning, and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube; Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Anofiu Elegushi. Members of the Body of Permanent Secretaries who were vaccinated include; the Permanent Secretary, Commerce, and Industry, Mr. Sewedo Whenu; Accountant General, Mr. Muritala Abiodun; Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mr. Ajibade Olusegun, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olusina Thorpe

Moderna begins vaccine trials with children

Few months after the world rolled out vaccination against coronavirus, Moderna on Tuesday gave its first COVID-19 vaccine doses to children under 12 years of age.

The company said that it intends to recruit 6,750 healthy children under 12 years old for the trial.

The Chief Executive of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, said: “This pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population.”

The company joins Pfizer and BioNTech in starting trials for children 6 months and older after data showed the vaccines are effective in older adults and direct intervention.