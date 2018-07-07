The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday assured Nigerian workers that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the implementation of a new national minimum wage in the country.

He said the President would not undermine Nigerian workers.

Oshiomhole, who spoke while receiving a delegation of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) led by its president, Bobboi Kaigama, at the APC National secretariat, added that President Buhari would not in any way dismantle the gains the working class had achieved over the years.

Kaigama was accompanied to the APC secretariat by the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, Olusoji Salako (1st Deputy President), Francis Olabode Johnson (2nd Deputy President), Oyinkan Olasanoye (Chairman of TUC Women Commissioner), Quadri Olaleye (National Treasurer), Musa Lawal (Secretary-General) and c (Assistant Secretary-General).

Oshiomhole said he was proud of his Labour background, adding that organized labour would always remain his primary constituency.

He said: “The trade union movement and the working class represent part of the constituency that President Buhari believes in. That is why on occasions like this, I can safely assure the TUC and NLC that if you hear any voice within the APC family saying President Buhari’s government would superintend over abolition of the National Minimum Wage, that would be the individual’s wishful thinking. President Muhammadu Buhari would not dismantle any of the gains that the working class had achieved over the years.

“One of which is the idea of a National Minimum Wage to provide a social club below which no Nigerian workers should be engaged. I think there is no better evidence of this than the fact that even at a time many people were calling for the abolition of the National Minimum Wage, President Buhari decided to set up a panel to review upward the existing National Minimum Wage. As they say, action speaks louder than words.”