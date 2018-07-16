The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed October 15 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by a former spokesperson of the State Security Services (SSS, also called DSS), Marilyn Ogar, challenging her compulsory retirement.

The judge, Olufunke Anuwe, fixed the date after listening to counsels adopt their submissions.

Joined in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Director-General of the DSS.

Adeola Adedipe, Ms Ogar’s counsel, prayed the court to among other things, declare that her retirement was illegal and nullify her demotion from deputy director to assistant director.

Counsel to the AGF, Uche Anidobi, on her part, asked the court to discountenance the prayers of the claimant and dismiss the suit for lack of merit.

In his submission, Jamilu Hamisu, counsel to the DSS, prayed the court to strike out the matter for being “unmeritorious”.

Ms Ogar was retired alongside 14 other officers in 2015, seven years before she was due for retirement.

The DSS at present has no identifiable spokesperson.

Five other officers are also challenging their alleged compulsory retirement before the same judge.