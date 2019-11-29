<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, has assured that repairs on the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, would be completed in record time.

Sirika gave the assurance in a reply to a letter sent to his office by a human rights group, Citizens Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), complaining about the delay of work on the runway several weeks after the Federal Government closed down the airport for repairs.

In the letter signed by its President, Olu Omotayo, CRRAN threatened to sue Sirika if work failed to commence immediately on the runway.

But in a reply through the deputy director (Procurement), Ministry of Aviation, A. Okorie, dated November 15, 2019, Sirika said the contract had been awarded and work begun.

Okorie wrote: “Re – Urgent Need by the Federal Government to Immediately Commence Repairs on Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu Runway.

“I am directed to refer to your letter dated 14th of October, 2019 on the above subject and to inform you that your demand has been duly noted.

“You may wish to know that contract has been awarded and work has begun at the airport. Please note that while the work is of emergency nature, due process must be followed in the procurement process.

“Nevertheless, be assured that the Hon. Minister is determined to deliver this work to the best of standards and in record time.”

When contacted by newsmen to comment on the latest development, Omotayo expressed appreciation to the minister for his assurances but urged him to ensure that work was completed as quickly as possible in the airport to save the economy of the South East from collapse.