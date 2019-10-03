<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There would be no compensation for owners of the 36 dead cows in Ijare town, a stakeholders meeting comprising traditional rulers in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Miyetti Allah and representatives of security operatives has resolved.

The meeting was chaired by the chairman Ifedore Local Government Council of Obas, who is also the Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom, Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede.

It was also attended by Olujare of Ijare, Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun and Alara of Ilara-mokin, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti.

Addressing reporters after the Emergency Security meeting, Oba Agbede said the meeting yielded positive result as stakeholders committed to peaceful co-existence among the residents and herdsmen.

According to him, the incident was seen as an act of God and there is nothing anyone can do about that.

He also commended the Miyetti Allah’s efforts for sustaining peace that has been among the herdsmen and community of the before and after the untold occurrence.

He however debunked the rumour making rounds that the cow owners shall be compensated, saying, the Council of Obas had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that there would be no compensation since it was a natural occurrence.

He urged the people of Ijare and the herdsmen to go about their normal business and continue to live in peace with one another.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Ifedore Local Government, Alhaji Kayode Ibrahim, said they were not requesting for compensation from the town as the case was of natural occurrence.

But he appealed to the State Government to render help in any form to the owners of the cows.

Ibrahim also confirmed the occurrence of similar deaths in two other places within Ondo state recently, describing the development as an act of God that cannot be queried.