Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday hailed various community efforts to develop the state and bridge huge infrastructural deficits, saying his administration welcomes such gesture in its drive to develop the state.

Speaking at the annual Igbomina Day organised by Omo Ibile Igbomina group at Isanlu-Isin, AbdulRazaq commended the various developmental initiatives championed by local communities and non-profit bodies, saying such efforts contribute hugely to grassroots development.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi said, “Kwara’s infrastructural deficit is such that government alone cannot address it. As such, we are open to collaboration with private investors, philanthropists, corporate bodies and communities to bridge this gap and bring as much development as possible to our state.”

While assuring that his administration would spread developmental projects to every part of the state, he called on various community bodies to partner the government in the effort.

“Since this government came on board on May 29, 2019, we have been committing the meager resources to attend only to priority projects that serve the people of our state. There have been verifiable attempts to improve the conditions of our roads, deepen people’s access to potable water, prompt payment of salary, and various interventions in the health sector,” AbdulRazaq said.

“As the 2020budget is being prepared, I can assure you that no part of this state would beleft in the cold.

We will ensure that developmental projects are spread acrossthe state as part of a deliberate effort to open up our states for investmentsand collective prosperity, particularly for our traders and farmers who longfor easier access to market. I am happy to inform you that the Kwara State Ministry of Education has just advertised bids to renovate selected schoolsacross the state in 2020. This is part of our commitment to a greater Kwara.The

The event was also attended by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other prominent sons and daughters of Igbomina Land.