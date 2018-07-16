Residents of Barakallahu, a community in Igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna State, early Monday morning blocked the Kaduna/Zaria highway to protest over a land dispute with the Nigeria Air Force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the blockade resulted in a traffic gridlock on the highway for several hours.

The dispute over land between Barakallahu community and the NAF has lingered for a long time.

Police spokesperson, Muhktar Aliyu, however, told NAN that the situation had been brought under control, adding that the road had been cleared for motorists to pass.

He said: “The moment our attention was called we deployed security men to curtail any break down of law and order.

“No arrest so far has been made because the first thing to do was to clear the road and control the situation.

“We are going to investigate the remote cause of the incident and any person who is involved in bringing tension and disruption of peace will be arrested and brought to justice.”

He called on the motorists plying the road not to panic as the road had been cleared of the blockade and was now safe to be used.

When contacted , Reginald Obasi, a Squadron Leader and spokesperson of NAF, Air Training Command, said a press statement would be issued on the incident.