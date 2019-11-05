<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho, is currently embroiled in Obaship crisis as indigenes of Imesi Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state, have accused him of using political influence to subvert popular choice.

The aggrieved indigenes accused Omotosho of rooting for his alleged preferred candidate over and above the community’s choice.

In a statement co-signed by the Head, Agunsoye Ruling House, Prince Adu Fasunlade and its Secretary, Prince Sesan Aladesanmi, they accused Omotosho of using his influence in government to sabotage the selection processes, noting that the efforts of the kingmakers to install new monarch were being frustrated by his ‘antics’.

But the APC chairman, in a swift reaction, dismissed the claims, saying they were mere fabrications and cheap blackmails that lack content of validity.

He, therefore, warned against mischief makers to stop spreading falsehood capable of disrupting the peaceful ambience in the community.

With this denial notwithstanding, the aggrieved indigenes insisted that Omostsho was working in cahoots with some top hierarchy of the APC-led government to impose his anointed candidate on the Agunsoye Ruling House against the family’s preferred choice.

“It is quite ironic that a political appointee of Governor Kayode Fayemi, who had publicly vowed not to get involved in or support subversion of time-tested traditional process, has been functioning in this manner.