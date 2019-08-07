<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, Mr. Musa Istifanus, on Tuesday said the Ministry would adopt electronic or e-management systems in work place to create higher level of transparency and efficiency in its operations and service delivery.

He spoke during the inauguration of the Ministerial SERVICOM Committee and Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit by the National Coordinator (SERVICOM), Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli. The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Olayinka Aiyebayo, was represented on the occasion at the Ministry’s conference room in Abuja.

Istifanus said civil servants must deliver satisfactory service so that the citizens can feel the impact of service delivery.

He said the period of hiding files would be over soonest because the Ministry has concluded plans to put files into electronic forms to end the era of carrying papers and files about. Istifanus added.

“The Ministry of Communications has already started work on the electronic management system and I believe that by the time we are done, there is no way any staff can leave anything on his/her table more than 24 hours.

“I am willing to support all the staff in providing them with the required tools including computers, as the ministry has concluded plans to provide computers, desktops and laptops for staff which will enable the SERVICOM officers to also have computers for the effective delivery of their duties and report back to the management for necessary action.

“As you are being inaugurated, please if you see anything tell me, if you would not tell me, tell them (ICPC) so that they can send their people to come and harass us. You know by harassing us we will then be more careful at doing things. Do not be afraid of telling the truth, but do not tell the truth because you have not been given your share,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs. Akajemeli said SERVICOM is an initiative of the Federal Government which means service compact with all Nigerians, and as such SERVICOM by this inauguration is set to position her foot soldiers in the Federal Ministry of Communications to monitor the quality of services rendered to the public by the ministry and to ensure set service standards are met.

“As a Ministry that regulates, there is the need to begin to see those regulatory standard impacts positively on lives of Nigerians. SERVICOM wants to see the Ministry of Communications stand out as a pace setter to other Ministries through effective, efficient and quality service delivery as a technology based Ministry,” she said.

Mr. Aiyebayo during the inauguration of the Ministerial Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Ministry urged the newly inaugurated committee to serves as in-house check mechanism in identifying lapses in operational systems of public organisations and seeks to establish process that are transparent, accountable and free of unethical practices.

“The ACTU is not meant to displace or challenge the authority of management in running the affairs of organisation. Rather it is to compliment the effort of the management,” he said.