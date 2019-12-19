<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There are reports of an eruption of early morning communal warfare between the neighbouring communities of Ebom and Usumutong in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River state.

An eye witness told newsmen that the skirmishes started on Thursday at about 5 am in the morning and many lives have been lost while several houses have been razed down.

He said heavy and sophisticated weapons were used by both sides in the fight which inflicted damages and carnage.

Another source in the area which prefers anonymity said the attack was the handiwork of the people of Ebijakara, an aggrieved community which was sacked by their Ebom neighbours in 2005.

“The attack was launched by Ebijajara people and unless government takes the initiative of resetting this people,it will be difficult to put pay to these recurring conflicts in the area”

In December 2018, there was an incident like this where the palace of the traditional ruler of the place His Majesty, Solomon Osim Edward and the the country home of his brother, Air Vice Marshal Eko Osim, retired were razed.

Cross River State Police Commissioner Nse Akpan who confirmed the incident said he was out of the state and did not have the figure of those killed so far and number of houses razed.

He called for dialogue to resolve the perennial conflicts among warring communities in the state.