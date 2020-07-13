



Scores of people have been reportedly killed, while many were injured in the renewed communal clash between the Lungada ethnic group in Adamawa state and their Wajas counterpart in Gombe state.

Locals in the troubled area confirmed that no fewer than ten people were killed in the latest uprising on both sides of the conflict, including a councillor with Guyuk local government council, whose identity is not known as at press time,

Adamawa State Police command which has confirmed the reoccurring skirmishes, however, did not confirm the casualty figure.





Pique by the reoccurring crisis and the attendant loss of lives and property, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Guyuk local government and parts of Lamurde local government predominantly occupied by the Wajas in Gombe state.

As the communal conflict worsens, two separate security/stakeholders meeting were held weekend to find a lasting solution to the conflict between the two neighbours.

The two meetings were held behind closed doors, but feelers from the meeting suggested that a truce is almost been achieved as a lasting solution to the skirmishes.