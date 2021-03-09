



The Committee of Vice Chancellors in Nigeria has appointed the vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman A. Abdulkareem as its chairman.

Also, the vice chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Mrs. Lilian Salami has been appointed by the committee to serve as alternate chairperson.

In a statement signed by the secretary- general of the committee, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, the decision was taken during a virtual and physical meeting which took place at its secretariat in Abuja.





While wishing the executive officers success in their mandate and in the discharge of their responsibilities, the secretary- general said a lot was expected from them as the nation looks up to universities in solving its socioeconomic and political challenges.

The statement reads: ” The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities in a virtual/physical meeting at the secretariat, appointed the VC of University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem as chairman, Committee of Vice Chancellors of federal universities, while the vice chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami was appointed alternate chairperson.”