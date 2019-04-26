<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Against all expectations, the Lagos state House of Assembly failed to pass the 2019 budget at plenary on Friday.

The House only took the presentation of the report of the Appropriation committee as contained in its order paper for the sitting.

The Chairman of the Appropriation committee, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu presented the voluminous report at plenary.

After his presentation, Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, said because of the volume of the report and its technicality the House would need another day for the comprehensive debate of the report.

It is after the debate of the report and necessary amendments that the third reading of the Bill will be taken before its passage.

Meanwhile, if the recommendations of the Appropriation committee were adopted by the House it means the budget size will increase from the original N852.317b to N874.96b.

That amounts to a difference of about N22.541b from the figure presented to the House by Governor Akinwumi Ambode in February.

As at the time of going to press the House was yet to announce the next allotted day for the debate of the report although the House adjoined till Monday.