The World Health Organisation (WHO’s) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said the United Nations (UN) agency is committed to supporting countries in determining the status of patient safety, development and implementation of national policies, guidelines and protocols for enhancing patient safety, as well as facilitating patient safety networks and partnerships.

Moeti, however, called on all stakeholders to make strong commitments, prioritise and take early action, as well as support the implementation of strategies for ensuring patient safety, managing risks and fostering supportive learning cultures.

She made this known on Tuesday at the occasion of the first World Patient Safety Day, while encouraging all to widely share information regarding observance of this first World Patient Safety Day.

Saying that your involvement, support, and enthusiasm will help to ensure the impact of this campaign, Moeti added that patient safety is an essential component of health care that should be given immediate attention.

According to her, the campaign brings all key stakeholders together and allows providers, seekers, and managers of health care services to express solidarity and commitment to make health care safer. The fundamental principle is to do no harm.

Moeti, who was represented at the occasion by Officer in Charge (OIC), said the theme for the first World Patient Safety Day is “Patient Safety: A Global Health Priority.” She called on all to give patient safety high priority, even as it called for promotion of open communication for learning from errors and to emphasise the importance of patient safety, as well as increase the voice of the patient, hence the slogan “Speak up for patient safety!”