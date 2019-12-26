<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has declared that his determination is to excel where his predecessors had failed just as he reassured people of the state that he will work tirelessly to perform better than his predecessors.

The Governor made this known on Wednesday while receiving officials of and members of the State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who paid him the traditional Christmas Homage at the Government House, Bauchi.

Bala Mohammed who was responding to the numerous challenges affecting the sectors of the economy in the state said his administration was committed to leaving behind at the end of his tenure landmark legacies that will move the state forward developmentally.

He further assured people of the state that the administration will give them equal opportunity without considering religious or political consideration.

On the celebration of this year’s Christmas, the governor called on the Christian community in the state to use the occasion for sober reflection just as he used the medium to expressed gratitude to them for their massive support to him during the conduct of the last gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Joshua Ray Maina assured the Governor of the total support of the Christian community in the state through fervent prayers for the success of his administration.

Joshua Maina also applauded the governor for sponsoring 110 Christians to participate in the 2019 Holy pilgrimage to Israel stressing that the gesture will be appreciated by the Christian community in the state.

Prayers were offered for peace and peaceful coexistence in the state just as songs of praise were sung in the spirit of the Christmas celebration as contained in a statement by Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor.