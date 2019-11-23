<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has assured the Federal Government of the UN’s commitment to eradicate insecurity and poverty in the country.

He gave the assurance during a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday in Abuja, assuring that he will not fail the country in his capacity as president of the 74th UNGA.

Apart from the eradication of insecurity and poverty, Muhammad-Bande also assured of eliminating hunger and ensuring peace and security, including quality education in Nigeria around the world. He added that the objectives were in tandem with his vision and mandate as the 74th President of the UNGA.

“Our mandates are very clear as stated. Poverty eradiation must be key, so is peace and security, so will be education, so will be inclusion,” he said. “And these are already agreed goals, but they take particular urgency in Africa and in the global turf, but they are also important for the global community. And we have already a road map and we have made all the key appointments to help in key negotiations that are necessary to have the system operate.”

Speaking further, Muhammad-Bande noted that the UN system assisted Nigeria in dealing with the regional problem of Boko Haram, even as he expressed delight over the success of the war against insurgency in the country. He also said continuing in support of multilateralism was also a key factor and an urgent matter for the world. In his remarks, Onyeama assured the visiting President of the 74th UNGA of Nigeria’s support, adding that his vision corresponds with the priorities of the Federal Government. “Your vision is one that this country and this governments identifies with and it also correspond to our priorities as a government.