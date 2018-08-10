Immediate past commissioners of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) have promised to support the agency with their expertise to ensure its development.

The 36 state commissioners made the pledge at a send-off party organized in honour of the past Chief Commissioner, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbile and his state counterparts, in Abuja.

Former Commissioner, PCC, Lagos, Mr. Funso Olukoga, said that the future of the commission was bright with the new commissioners, who took over office two months ago.

Olukoga said that he was ready and available to contribute his wealth of experience to the growth of the commission.

He said that the event was evidence that the commission was going to thrive, and thanked the present commissioner for the honour.

Another ex-commissioner, Mr. Sanda Garba from Borno, also said they would always be there for the commission to support and give advice.

Garba urged the present commissioners to be hardworking and dedicated to their jobs to ensure that the commission fulfilled its mandate.

Also, Mrs. Angela Mbah, former Anambra commissioner, urged the present commissioners to be more gender sensitive and intensify publicity.

She added that Nigerians needed to know more about the activities of the commission.

Mr. Chile Igbawua, the Present Chief Commissioner, PCC, said that the event was organized to celebrate past commissioners for their relentless service to their fatherland.

He explained that the event would allow them to bond, socialize and share their experiences and knowledge.

“When people serve, they should be celebrated instead of castigating them, which is the usual practice when there is a change in government.

“Many of them feel neglected when they leave office and that’s why there is corruption in the system because they will want to make hay while the sun shines.’’

He stressed the need for Nigerians to always report cases of injustice to PCC to get justice for free as the commission was willing and ready to serve them.

Highpoints of the event was the presentation of gifts to the 36 past commissioners after their three years tenure expiration.