The Federal Civil Service Commission has commenced investigation into the cases of 29 officers of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development who are suspected to have joined the civil service with fake appointment letters.

The commission’s Director (Recruitment and Appointment), James Sule, disclosed this in a circular he signed on behalf of the chairman, Dr Tukur Ingawa, and dated November 19, 2019 with reference number FC/R&A/Y&S/3098/S.183/II/43.

The circular, which was posted on the commission’s website on Thursday, was addressed to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, for the attention of the Director (Human Resource Management).

The ministry had earlier in two separate letters to the commission, FMYD/OFF/153/T.II/92 of October 25, 2019 and FMYS/PER/2666/I/23 of October 23, 2019, requested the FCSC to authenticate the offer of temporary letters of appointments to the 29 officers and three others.

The commission however confirmed the appointment letters of the three other officers as “genuine and authentic” but doubted the authenticity of those of the 29 officers.

The circular read, “The names of the 29 officers could not be traced in our recruitment data bank, and therefore, the letters are suspected to be fake.

“In that regard, you are kindly requested to inform the concerned persons to come to the commission with copies of their original letters of appointments for further verification.”

Recall that newsmen had in a story quoted the commission as saying it had uncovered the antics of some ministries, departments and agencies who were filing “inaccurate returns” on some government officials with a view to giving them undue advantage when being considered for promotion.