The Commission of Inquiry set up by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo in 2019 to investigate activities of four tertiary institutions in the state in the last 10 years has submitted part one of its report to the governor.

Chairman of the Commission, Mrs Gladys Idahor, presented the report comprising findings about the College of Education, Igueben and Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze, to the governor at the Government House in Benin on Tuesday.

Idahor said the Governing Council of the College of Education, Igueben, under Chief J. S. Oni, changed some aspects of the law establishing the college to enable it to review stipends and allowances of the college without the approval of appropriate authority.

She said the College of Education, Igueben, also went beyond the approval of the Governor for the accreditation exercise by expending N3.5 million more for the exercise.

“The college at different times did upgrade for its staff without following due process leading to suppression and unmerited promotion.

"The college benefited from TETFUND to the tune of N2.18 billion, however, none of the projects was advertised in any local newspaper, she said.





She said it was difficult for the commission to get documents from the Michael Imoudu college of Physical Education, Afuze, as its authority claimed all its financial records were destroyed by rainfall.

She revealed that no payment voucher was prepared to show how the sum of N77.59 million was expended as required by the financial rules and regulations.

“At present, the school is not functioning as there are no students arising from directives of the Ministry to stop admission of students.

“The total number of staff in the college as at date is eight, all deployed from Post Primary Education Board, State Universal Basic Education Board and Ministry of Education”.

In his remarks, Gov. Obaseki commended the dedication of the commission in getting useful documents for the inquiry process.

He said there was no going back on the repositioning of educational institutions in the state.

“We are determined to carry out reforms in our education sector.

“This report will be studied in details and will be sent to another committee to ensure that anyone involved in financial misappropriation would be dealt with,” the governor said.

He added that the institutions would remain closed until total revamp and repositioning were done.