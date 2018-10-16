



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the families of the aid workers who were murdered by the Boko Haram terrorists sect.

The President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, commiserated with them in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN president, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ayokunle prayed God to give the families of the bereaved, the leadership of NSCIA, their friends, colleagues, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the fortitude to bear the “irreplaceable loss’’.

“May God console and comfort you all. Our hearts go with you and we ask God to heal your wounds and restore sanity to our country.

“May those responsible for the wanton killings in the country repent and reconcile with the entire populace in Jesus’ Name,” he prayed.

He, however, appealed to the security agencies to assist the Federal Government in unmasking the masterminds of the missing Gen. Idris Alkali.

He urged them to do a thorough investigation with a view to unmasking those responsible without subjecting the innocent to an untold hardship.

The CAN president also advised the security agencies to set up a powerful Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate those responsible for the unending killings in the country, especially in the Plateau with a view to stopping it and compensating the bereaved and other victims.

“It is disappointing, shocking and worrisome how thousands of people are being killed for months and the government appearing helpless,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, claimed to have killed Hauwa Leman, an aid worker with the Red Cross on Oct. 15.

The terror group had killed Saifura Ahmed in Sept. Both victims were among the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno in March.