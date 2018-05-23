The Christian Association of Nigeria on Tuesday commiserated with the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria as it conducted mass burial for the two priests and parishioners killed by the herdsmen in Benue State in April.

Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, conveyed CAN message in a statement in Abuja.

Oladeji described the present moment in Nigeria as a trying time for the church.

He urged all Christians to identify with the Catholic Church in its nationwide peaceful protest against senseless killings in the country.

The special assistant urged the Nigerian security agencies to rise up to the security challenges in the country.

According to him, the security operatives have no excuse, while no one should be blamed for the failure to stop the unending senseless killings in Nigeria.

Oladeji expressed dismay that killing of innocent was assuming global embarrassment with mass burial being carried out at all times without the country fighting a war.

He called on the Federal Government to fight insecurity at all cost and keep Nigeria united and at peace.

He said that the government should not fold its arm and watch misguided Nigerians, mostly Boko Haram and herdsmen promote killings while solution appears very elusive.

He said: “It is disheartening to note that criminal herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and other hoodlums have reduced Nigeria to a Banana Republic.

“This development is unacceptable and we call on all well meaning people anywhere in the world to join hands in praying for the deliverance, freedom and liberty from this self inflicted bondage.

“We urge the government to attend to the security problems occasioned by the criminal activities of the terrorists, herdsmen and bandits.

“We urge the government to restores sanity to the country while ensuring the release of Leah Sharibu, the remaining Chibok girls and other abductees from the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.”

Oladeji noted that CAN would continue to pray for comfort to the bereaved, accelerated recovery to those who are recuperating from the wounds and multiple injuries sustained from terror attacks in the past years and few months.