Commander hails troops’ exploits in Borno

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, has commended the troops’ exploits.

Musa spoke in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The commendation came on the heels of the troops’ exploits against Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists at Mallam Fatori and Damasak areas of Borno State.

Nwachukwu said Musa gave the commendation on Monday during an operational visit to troops of Sector 3 OPHK.

The Theatre Commander charged the troops to dominate their areas of responsibility against the terrorists with a view to ensuring total return of normalcy and peace to the North East.

He expressed appreciation to the troops for their selfless sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and insurgency and tasked them to be more resilient and steadfast in the conduct of their operations.

Musa said as border towns between Nigeria and Niger Republic, the locations were strategic and must, therefore, be dominated by the troops.

He assured the troops of the determination of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, to provide all requisite logistics and support for the successful conduct of the operations.

The Commander further advised the troops to remain focused, disciplined and conduct themselves professionally.

He also visited and commiserated with Wounded-in-Action troops, who were receiving medical attention.