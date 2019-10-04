<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Commandant, Nigeria Defence Academy, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, said on Thursday that the institution has recorded 85 successful research engagements that have added value to national security and development.

Oyebade made the disclosure at the 30th convocation ceremony for cadets of 67 regular course and post graduate students of the Academy, held in Kaduna.

The Commandant explained that a N20 million annual institutional research intervention set up by the academy facilitated the feat.

He said: “Notable inventions by various departments in the Academy include the Radio Frequency identification for armoury management, wireless healthcare monitoring sensor, swift satellite tracker unit and an obstacle avoidance, as well as unmanned solar powered vehicle surveillance system among others.

“As a means of showcasing the depth and diversity of research engagements in the Academy, the Professional Inaugural lecture series was resuscitated and for the first time in the history of the academy, seven out of 10 professional inaugural lectures had been delivered within an academic year.

“This will boost the quality and vibrancy of academic engagements in the academy.

“As at today, all NDA academic programmes enjoy full accreditation status, just as all new programmes have undergone successful resource verification.

“In addition, the academy has received approval and commenced a new undergraduate course in logistics and supply chain management.”

Oyebade added that during the year, the NDA has signed five major MoUs with various organisations.

They are the Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Energy Commission of Nigeria, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and National Water Resources Institute Kaduna.

Oyebade said 319 cadets are graduating with bachelor’s degrees, out of which four have First Class, 90 Second Class Upper, 217 Second Class Lower and right Third Class.

He added: “Let me add that six of our cadets with outstanding performances were offered course vacancies in foreign military academies to complete their training under bilateral defence cooperation initiatives between Nigeria and some friendly nations.

“In the same vein, 1,297 students will graduate with postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees in various disciplines of Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering and Sciences.

“It is noteworthy that 194 of the Masters graduands are of Senior Course 41 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji while 19 are members of Course 25 of National Defence College, Abuja.

“There are 29 graduands graduating for the first time from our Master in Energy Security Management, a Course borne out of MoU with the Energy Commission of Nigeria.”