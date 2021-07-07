Colonel Umar: Blame President Buhari for separatist agitations

Former Military Administrator of Kaduna State Colonel Abubakar Umar (rtd) has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government for separatist agitations threatening national unity.

The current administration, he said, has failed to unite the country.

Umar also lambasted the government for what he described as undue attention to threats of separatist movements in contrast to the more daunting threats posed by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the North West, some parts of North Central and North East.

In a statement on Wednesday titled: ‘Nigeria; A Nation Challenged,‘ the former MILAD said the best way to unite a diverse and fragile nation like Nigeria is through justice, fairness and equity.

He stated the current administration has so far exhibited poor skills management of national diversities despite availability of great examples by past administrations and statesmen.

Speaking on challenges he considers more daunting than the threats of separatists agitations, Colonel Umar said: “It is quite strange and disturbing the Federal Government is according undue attention to the threats of separatist movements in contrast to the more daunting ones posed by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the North West, some parts of North Central and North East.

“Activities of those criminals have resulted in the evacuation of over 20 percent of the villages in NW and NE. Hundreds are being murdered and maimed every week. Many more are kidnapped for ransom.

‘’Millions have been rendered internally displaced, facing disease and starvation. Over one thousand school children were abducted in the past 8 months with over 300 still in the hands of the bandits and kidnappers demanding humongous ransom payments.

“Rape of women and young girls has become a daily occurrence. Most economic activities, particularly farming, which is the mainstay of the people in these areas, are now all but impossible.

“Government’s earlier claim of having technically defeated the BH insurgency in the NE has turned out to be empty propaganda. Contrary to this claim, the enemy has morphed into a more determined and deadly force, threatening to overrun the whole of the NE.

“For the average Northerner living in these zones, who is barely aware of the activities of separatists, banditry, kidnappings and insurgency are of greater threat and concern to him. The arrest of Nnamdi Kanu is of no serious consequence, since it does nothing to ameliorate his harsh and brutal condition.”