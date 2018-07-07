A former Military Governor of Old Borno State, between 1985 and 1917, Colonel Abdulmumini Aminu, rtd, has said that Boko Haram was uniting Nigerians.

He said this while calling on everybody to be adequately involved in the fight against insurgency.

Speaking, the former military Governor said everyone should serve as informant to security forces.

According to him, “I am happy that this Boko Haram war is uniting us as a state and country, because when Boko Haram terrorists strike, they strike at everybody whether you are a Muslim or a Christian and that is why people have started teaming up to fight the war irrespective of religious inclinations, tribes or ethnic considerations.”

He also commended the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for fighting so hard to see the end of Boko Haram in Borno.

He added, “I must commend the Federal Government, the state governments in the North East and our security agencies as well as our people for taking the bull by the horn to see to the end of Boko Haram insurgency

“We are in a situation that everybody is at war now in the North East and we must have courage and support government and security agencies so that at the end we come victorious.”