The management of Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, has inaugurated a panel to investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct levelled against a staff, Mr Femi Aremu, by some students.

The college said in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Registrar, Mr Ambode Abass, that the panel would look into the allegation and report back to the management within seven working days.

“Many of our staff listened to ‘Taloye’, a Radio programme on Petals F.M., Ibadan on Aug.11 between 8pm. and 10pm.

“In the said programme, some of our students openly accused Aremu of sexual misconduct and collection of gratifications to upgrade their marks.

“At no time recently was any report made to the management by the concerned students of any misconduct by Aremu, neither did the students inform the school’s Dean of Students’ Affairs nor Aremu’s Head of Department.

“Rather, they told only a group called Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the college,” Abbas said.

He said the group wrote the Provost, Mr Babajide Adelekan, on August 9, threatening that action must be taken against Aremu in respect of the same allegations levelled against him by the students on the radio station.

“Our management requested for proofs of the allegations, but till now they are yet to present proofs of the allegations.

“The college has zero-tolerance for irresponsibility and any form of misconduct.

‘‘We will always apply the guidelines set out in the public service rules.

“We want the public to rest assured that our college will never betray their trust.

‘‘Your children are very safe with us and we are committed to giving them the best education possible,” he said.