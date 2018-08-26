Less than 48 hours after temporary closure of the busy Bida-Minna road due to a collapsed bridge, the highway has been reopened after an emergency repair and rehabilitation by a team of engineers from the state ministry of works and construction company.

The bridge at Daku Sabon Gida Village along the Minna-Bida Road about 16 kilometres to Bida collapsed on Friday following a heavy rainfall and flood that cut off the road linking Minna with Bida in Niger state.

The repair was undertaken by a construction firm, Triacta Nigeria Limited after a directive by Governor Sani-Bello for the immediate rehabilitation.

Confirming the development to PRNigeria, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mallam Jibrin Ndace said the governor of the state has visited the scene for assessment.

He said: “Considering the importance of the Bida-Minna Road for travellers between the North and the South and especially after the Eid-Kabir Sallah Festival, Governor Sani-Bello had directed the immediate repair and rehabilitation of the route.

“The contracting firm, Triacta Nigeria and staff of the State Ministry of Works in conjunction with relevant security agencies and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) ensured that the diversion of routes and completion of the repair were done in shortest time.

“The governor has visited the site for on the spot assessment and expressed his gratitude to motorists, the engineers and security agencies for their cooperation and supports during the short period of the closure of the road.

“The governor nevertheless appeals to the Federal Government for its support in the rehabilitation of some of the major federal highways in the state.

It was observed that the Bida-Minna-road is most popular, safest routes for travellers from Abuja to Kwara and States in the South-Western parts of the country due to bad roads and activities of armed banditry in other routes.

The Bridge which was temporarily closed for repair was reopened on Sunday afternoon. Before the reopening, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger State Command had diverted all categories of vehicles and completely closed to ensure quick repairs of the bridge by the Niger State Ministry of Works.

Motorists were urged to be patient and adhere strictly to the alternative roads provided and always abide by the traffic rules and regulations. It also advised heavy-duty trucks, trailers and tankers to use other routes.