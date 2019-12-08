<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration will continue to collaborate with forward looking organisations and religious bodies for the development of the State.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commitment while addressing worshipers in the early hours of Saturday at the 14th edition of ‘The Experience’, an annual gospel music concert, held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, in Onikan, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his wife, Ibijoke, recalled that he was part of the concert in 2018 as a governorship candidate, and now attending this year’s edition as the 15th Governor of the State, said he had spent 193 days, translating to 13.2 percent of the four-year mandate given to him by residents.

“Today, with all sense of humility, I stand in front of you as the fifteenth Governor of Lagos State witnessing the experience 14. At this same location, 193 days ago, I was sworn-in and what that means is that I have spent 193 days in office, meaning again that I have spent 13.2% of my 1,460 days. I am counting down, and I’m asking God to continue to lead me, because at the end of those days, I will stand answerable to God and to the people of Lagos State based on the things I have done during my tenure.

“I thank the organisers of The Experience for journeying with me. One thing is certain, Lagos will never remain the same at the end of that 1,460 days, so says the Almighty. Lagos will see the level of development it has never seen before.”

Sanwo-Olu said his vision was to bring righteousness, forthrightness and accountability to government, promising Lagosians that at the end of his stewardship, the state would have witnessed unprecedented growth and development.

“The land of Lagos State will be blessed in your possession, you will receive goodness being citizens of Lagos state, not only this year but in the years ahead because you have honoured God today, and you’re part of this of worship; worship will never cease in your house in your homes.” The governor prayed.

Sanwo-Olu who assisted the church to unveil tricycles bought for reformed street urchins, popularly called area boys, but now renamed ‘Jesus Boys’, thanked the church for the gesture and promised to collaborate with it to ensure that the reformative efforts are sustained.