The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, has said there is no ongoing cold war between him and his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

There have been insinuations in some quarters that Ajayi and the governor are divided over the 2020 governorship election in the state, and that Ajayi was planning to dump the All Progressives Congress in order to contest the election against Akeredolu on the platform of another party.

Ajayi, who spoke at a church service tagged Praise Night, organised by the people of Apoi in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, described the report as a rumour.

He said the purported crisis was the handiwork of “political jobbers” who wanted to cause crisis in the state executive council in order to reap political benefits ahead of next year’s governorship election.

He said , “I rejoice with the entire Apoi kingdom on this occasion of Praise Night.

“You must have been hearing one or two comments here and there about a conflict between me and the governor. Don’t worry yourself. It is normal thing in politics.

“The governor and myself are doing very well. We are brothers and we are working together for the progress of Ondo State.”

Ajayi, who urged the people to disregard “any political propaganda against the Akeredolu-led administation,” admonished the people to pray for the governor, who is their kinsman; the government and the monarchs.

I’m his remarks, the traditional ruler of Apoiland, Prof. Sunday Amuseghan, said the Praise Night was to appreciate God for His protection over the kingdom

The monarch prayed for unity in the government for the sake of the development of the state.