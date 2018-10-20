Staff unions in colleges under the aegis of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have threatened to destabilise the entire academic system with more strikes over the “no work, no pay policy” being mooted by the Federal Government.

The union said it would not be intimidated by the draconian and anti-labour policies of the government.

National President of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima, sounded the note of warning in a statement released in Abuja on Friday, where he called on his members to be at alert for further directives.

Ogirima said, “As we conclude the first phase of the national strike, we urge you all not to be distracted by the intimidation and threat of ‘no work, no pay.’

“The threat should rather strengthen our resolve that enough is enough of exploitative work. It should rather be ‘no pay, no work!’

“So, brace up for a prolonged battle for it is a no retreat, no surrender action. If we refuse to stand for COE system now, we may not get it right again.”

COEASU described the ‘no work, no pay’ policy as grandstanding, a mark of insensitivity and irresponsibility towards law-abiding labour force of the country.

According to him, lecturers in colleges of education have been receiving fractional and mutilated salaries for years in all federal colleges of education, especially because of the non-inclusion of PAA.

“Where salaries are paid, it is the cooperative societies’ membership subscriptions and Unions’ dues that are being used to service/augment government allocation for salaries.

“So, if we didn’t threaten the government with no pay, no work, why would government threaten us with ‘no work. no pay’ because we’re now requesting the government to pay us full salary, by the strike,” he questioned.

The union said the government’s disposition has only vindicated its perception that the current federal government does not care for the less privileged, whose children constitute over 90 per cent of colleges of education student population.

“Else, how would Federal Government justify its refusal to implement 2014 Needs Assessment report on the 70 public COEs, which review it called for again in 2017, when it began the implementation of the same report for another tertiary education institution, to which the children and wards of the elites subscribe, in 2015?