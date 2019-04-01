<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has summoned a Director at the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mrs Theresa Nwafor, to appear before it on Wednesday in connection with the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The summon is at the instance of Justice Onnoghen who listed her as one of his witness.

Onnoghen told the tribunal at his resumed trial today that he intends to call three witnesses to defend himself in the six count charge of non declaration of assets.

The tribunal had last Friday dismissed his no- case submission and ordered him to open his defence today.

When the case came up, his led counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) informed the tribunal that his client has proposed three defence witnesses.

He disclosed that one of the proposed defence witnesses would be a Director at the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mrs Theresa Nwafor.

Awomolo thereafter applied to the Danladi Umar-led CCT to make an order that a subpoena be issued and served on Nwafor summoning her to appear before the tribunal to testify in the case.

The lead prosecuting counsel, Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN), said he had no objection to the application.

The tribunal chairman promptly granted the application and summoned Nwafor to appear before the tribunal at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.