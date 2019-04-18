The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has indicated his resolve to challenge a ruling by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, against his no-case-submission.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has found the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, guilty of violation of the code of conduct for public officers.

CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, in a judgment on Thursday, held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Onnoghen is guilty.

CCT says it has jurisdiction to try Onnoghen made false asset declaration by deliberately omitting to declare the five domiciliary accounts he maintained with Standard Chartered Bank, and in which huge deposits were found.

The tribunal after convicting him, ordered among others, his removal from office, barred him from holding public office for the next 10 years and confiscated the funds in the five accounts, which the tribunal said should be forfeited to the Federal Government.

