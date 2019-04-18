<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has dismissed two applications filed by Justice Walter Onnoghen for lacking in merit.

The two motions, one challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal to try Justice Onnoghen and the other asking the chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, to excuse himself over the likelihood of bias were both discountenanced and subsequently dismissed.

The tribunal in the landmark judgment read by the chairman held that the tribunal has jurisdiction try the suspended CJN.

He also held that the allegation of corruption against him has been dealt with. According to him, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has on November 1, 2018, withdrawn the suit against him.

The tribunal held that any judicial officer is tried as a public officer and not as a judicial. Accordingly, “the defendant is not being tried as the CJN but as a government public officer in line with the law.”

“The Tribunal is competent to try Justice Onnoghen for breaching the code of conduct of public office. The application lacks merit and it is hereby dismissed,” Umar said.

“The tribunal might be domiciled in the executive arm of government, it is not an appendage of the executive or the presidency.”

The tribunal has at this time proceeded to give verdict on the substantive matter.

Meanwhile, Justice Onnoghen is unruffled in the dock but there is apprehension in the air considering the dismissal of the two applications.