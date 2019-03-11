



The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday deferred ruling in the two motions of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the criminal charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

It also deferred ruling in another motion in which Onnoghen prayed for the disqualification of the tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar, from participating in the trial on account of demonstrated bias.

Delivering ruling in the two motions, argued by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN, on behalf of Onnoghen, the CCT chairman announced that rulings had been reserved and shall be delivered along with the substantive suit.

Umar, also in the short ruling, invoked section 296(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to arrive at his conclusion, adding that in line with the provisions of the law, ruling in all motions shall not be delivered until the final judgement of the main matter.

Besides, Umar ordered that proceedings against Onnoghen shall be conducted on a day-to-day basis so as to ensure speedy trial of the charges.

He consequently fixed today for continuation of the trial even without consulting the prosecution and defence lawyers.