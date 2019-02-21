



Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, Federal Commissioner, Code of Conduct Bureau in charge of North East Zone, has advised political office holders to declare their assets immediately after the end of their tenure.

Abubakar gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Gombe.

He said that defaulters would be arranged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal as provided by law.

The commissioner said that it was therefore advisable for all political office holders to declare their assets at the end of every four years.

He said: “There is interval of four years; if you declared them when you assume office you will also do the same at the end of four years.”

He called on them to be honest while declaring their assets, adding that it was an offence to give incorrect information.

Abubakar further called on civil servants at all level to fill the forms as required by law.

He said: “We are not witch-hunting anybody, we are here to sanitise the way we conduct our business either political or civil.

“We have the forms available and it’s free of charge, all you need is to get it filled and submit.”