President of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Datiri, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari for playing politics with the life of Leah Sharibu and other Chiboks girls who were detained by Boko Haram primarily because of their Christian faith.

Rev. Datiri said this, on Wednesday, at the ongoing 94th General Church Council (GCC) meeting of the Church held at COCIN headquarters Jos, Plateau State.

“Leah Shribu is now running into two months in captivity because of her faith in Christ, and the government under Buhari is playing games with her life. Also, the Chibok girls are still in captivity after more than four years.

“We condemn this in the strongest terms and make bold to say that no responsible government will allow this even for one day. This and the countless lives that have been massacre in the senseless attacks have gone just like that, and that indicate a failed government.”

Rev. Datiri urged Christians in the country not to submit their legally acquired arms to the police, saying Christians are been terrorized to bring out their guns while Fulani herdsmen are walking freely and openly with their AK47 guns without intimidation.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State also called on Christians in the country to pray fervently to overcome the killings that has enmeshed the country.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has been preaching love and unity of the country among Governors and key political players, saying every citizen must irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political affiliation should imbibe the spirit for enduring peace in the country.

“To all of you who kept the mandate of praying for us and for Government, your prayers and intercessions have earned us the peace and progress we are experiencing as a State. Because of your prayers, we are daily overcoming our economic challenges and continuing with the projects we inherited.

”Through the same prayers, we have industrial harmony in the civil service and are experiencing stability in our educational sector, as well as some good measure of revolution in the Agricultural Sector.

“Through these prayers the attacks to our land and people have abated, and God is protecting us as we make modest effort to consolidate on our peace. I urge you to sustain these prayers because I know the enemies of our land will never relent, we shall however overcome because our God is on the throne.”