COAS to troops: Kill bandits, bring their corpses, weapons

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has ordered the troops in Niger State to go after the bandits and criminals terrorising the state and bring their corpses and weapons.

He gave the order during a visit to the 31 Artillery Brigade and Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna and commissioning of the TRADOC Officers’ transit accommodation on Sunday.

“I am here in Niger today as part of my operation visit to 31 Artillery Brigade and TRADOC.

“I commend the troops for the job they are doing. Don’t relent but continue and be more resolute and more decisive in dealing with criminals.

“When we engage the criminals and bandits, we kill them and bring their corpses and their weapons and that is what we will continue to do,” he said.

He said the Army would continue to motivate the troops by providing necessary supports to enable them to provide security in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Lieutenant General Yahaya said the visit afforded the opportunity to have first-hand interaction with the troops and know their challenges and encourage them to put in their best for the betterment of the country.

He called for support from citizens to provide the Army and other security agencies with credible information to enable them to deal with the criminals.

“I urged all to lay their helping hand in the passage of accurate information to the Army and other security agencies.

“These criminals, many of them live with us.

“I want the public to operate and take it that security is everybody’s business. With synergy, we will be able to improve in what we are doing,” he said.